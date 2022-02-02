 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Queensbury man stole vehicle, then hit vehicles in parking lot

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a business and hitting parked vehicles outside Home Depot, according to police.

Joseph R. Scott, of Queensbury, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of criminal possession of stolen property and one count of third-degree burglary, all felonies.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call early Tuesday morning about an individual driving through the parking lot at Home Depot, hitting parked cars in the process. Police said it didn't take long for members of the department to locate the vehicle and Scott, the driver.

It was determined during the investigation that Scott had stolen the vehicle from 518 Auto Sales in Queensbury, where he also unlawfully entered the business and stole a pair of pants, according to police. 

The investigation and arrest were handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police said Scott was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He was issued a future court date in Queensbury Town Court.

