Police: Queensbury man stole light tower

ARGYLE — A welfare check resulted in felony charges for a Queensbury man on Tuesday after police determined he had stolen a light tower.

State police responded to a residence in Argyle to check on a person asleep in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Once on scene, police interviewed Anthony J. Ross, 34, and observed he was towing a Wacker Neuson Light Tower with the vehicle. An investigation determined the light tower was stolen.

Ross was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

He was released and is due back in Argyle Town Court at a later date.