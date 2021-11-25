Police: Queensbury man stole credit, debit cards

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested a Queensbury man on Monday for allegedly stealing credit and bank cards.

State police received a complaint on Oct. 30 from a Glens Falls resident that someone had stolen their wallet from their parked vehicle and used their cards to make purchases.

After an investigation, police determined that Daniel S. Murray, 39, had used the cards at various locations in Washington and Warren counties to make over $1,700 in unauthorized purchases.

Murray was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree identity theft and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property — all felonies. He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and sent to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court on Dec. 20.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.