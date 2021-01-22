 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury man stole clothing, food from Walmart
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole from Walmart.

State police responded to a reported burglary at the store on Route 9 in Queensbury at about 9:30 p.m.

Troopers learned that a man had fled the store after stealing about $40 worth of clothing and food from the store, according to police.

Troopers located the subject, 39-year-old Kevin Hastings, a short distance from the store.

Hastings was charged with felony third-degree burglary.

