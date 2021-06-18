 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury man sold crack to undercover officers
Police: Queensbury man sold crack to undercover officers

Lyndon L. Tatsey

Tatsey

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man has been arrested after police said he sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.

Lyndon L. Tatsey, 52, of Burke Drive is accused of selling the drugs on multiple occasions. The arrest followed a joint investigation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Glens Falls Police Department, according to a news release.

Lyndon Tatsey was charged on June 8 with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance pending prosecution.

