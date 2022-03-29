Police: Queensbury man sold crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested for selling crack cocaine following an undercover operation by the Warren County Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Corby H. Crandall, 55, of Minnesota Avenue, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Police said that Crandall sold crack cocaine to a separate party during the operation executed by the Warren County NEU.

Crandall was arraigned at Warren County Court and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $30,000 secured bond for bail.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.