Police: Queensbury man sold cocaine to police multiple times

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

William J. Miner, 54, of Indiana Avenue, sold crack cocaine to the NEU multiple times during the investigation, according to police.

Miner was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one felony count of fourth-degree conspiracy.

He was arraigned before Warren County Judge Robert Smith and sent without bail to the Warren County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

In December, Miner was arrested alongside Hudson Falls resident Edward T. Condon, 58, of Main Street, following a traffic stop on River Street in Queensbury.

Police said the pair were found to be in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine, and the pair was charged with a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Condon was released to appear in Queensbury Town Court on a later date.