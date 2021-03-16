Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine

MALTA — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he possessed cocaine.
Michael Lemery, 45, was stopped on Coronado Way in Malta at about 11:26 a.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his vehicle. Lemery had about 1.3 grams of cocaine, according to police.
Lemery was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released and due back in Malta Town Court on March 25 at 2 p.m.
