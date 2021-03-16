 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine
0 comments

Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he possessed cocaine.

Michael Lemery, 45, was stopped on Coronado Way in Malta at about 11:26 a.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use and searched his vehicle. Lemery had about 1.3 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Lemery was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released and due back in Malta Town Court on March 25 at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris visits vegan taco shop in Las Vegas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News