 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine
0 comments

Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine.

Glens Falls police stopped Joseph T. Wolfe, 37, for a traffic infraction on Lawrence Street. Wolfe had cocaine in his possession and drug scales, according to Detective Lt. Seth French.

Wolfe also had active warrants out for his arrest.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News