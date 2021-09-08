Police: Queensbury man possessed cocaine

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine.
Glens Falls police stopped Joseph T. Wolfe, 37, for a traffic infraction on Lawrence Street. Wolfe had cocaine in his possession and drug scales, according to Detective Lt. Seth French.
Wolfe also had active warrants out for his arrest.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
