Police: Queensbury man pointed gun at Warren County sheriff's officer

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he pointed a handgun at a Warren County sheriff’s officer.

The incident took place at about 7:10 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. Patrol Officer Dana Leonardo was at the fuel pumps on the municipal campus preparing to end her shift.

While she was in her patrol vehicle completing paperwork, police said a man pulled up near her vehicle and exited his vehicle. The man, 64-year-old Kenneth E. Graham, of Tee Hill Road, approached Leonardo in an agitated state, police said. Leonardo exited her vehicle to speak with Graham further.

During the conversation, police said Graham reached into his pants pocket and pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward Leonardo.

Leonardo "was able to safely defuse the situation and Graham was taken into custody without any further incident or injuries," the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

In addition to being in possession of the unregistered handgun, Graham also possessed a knife and metal knuckles, police said.

Graham was charged with felony counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal tampering.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

