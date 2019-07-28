CLIFTON PARK — A Queensbury man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in state Route 146 near Miller Road according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office said they received several calls about a pedestrian walking in and out of traffic. While investigating they received a separate call saying the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The sheriff's office released the following details: Justin D. Daniels, 28 of Corinth was traveling eastbound on Route 146 in a 2018 Dodge Charger when he struck Bradly J. Brean, 26, of Queensbury. Brean was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Brean's Facebook page, he graduated from South Glens Falls and was employed as a sheet metal apprentice at Sheet Metal Workers Local 83 based out of Albany.
Brean was engaged and a father to be to a baby girl.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation and police are asking the public for information.
Please call Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Investigator Matt Robinson at 518-885-2499 or by email at mrobinson@saratogacountyny.gov.
