Police: Queensbury man had unwanted sexual contact with two children younger than 11

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Queensbury man on Tuesday for allegedly having unwanted sexual contact with two children younger than 11 years old.
Kameron M. Garrison, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sex act. He is also facing a count of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly attempting to delete text messages between him and one of the victims during the investigation, according to a news relese.
Garrison was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.
Garrison is due back Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
