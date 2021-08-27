Police: Queensbury man had two vehicles that were stolen

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole from a driveway two vehicles that had been stolen from automobile repair shops.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the vehicles that were taken from the driveway of a residence on Adirondack Street.

Police spotted 25-year-old Lukas W. Camp-Potter in possession of one of the vehicles, according to a news release. Camp-Potter fled from the scene but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Camp-Potter had on a different date stolen the other vehicle that was in the driveway. The Sheriff’s Office later learned that the two vehicles had been stolen earlier from two different auto repair shops in Queensbury.

Camp-Potter was charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny. He is in police lock-up, pending arraignment.

Patrol Officer Donnie Long and Investigator Jesse Pound handled the case.

