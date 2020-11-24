Police: Queensbury man had sexual contact with two children younger than 11

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a 60-year-old Queensbury man on Tuesday for allegedly having sexual contact with two children under the age of 11.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office charged Edwin D. Lagon, of Ridge Road, following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. Police said Lagon had sexual contact with the two children on multiple occasions, according to a news release. Lagon knew the victims.

Lagon faces two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

Members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit handled the case.

