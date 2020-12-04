Police: Queensbury man had sexual contact with child younger than 13

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Queensbury man on Thursday after investigators say he had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 years old.

Jeremy A. Beckwith, 32, was charged with three counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the town of Queensbury and police said Beckwith knew the victim.

He is not accused of forcing the victim to engage in sexual activity. The charge of first-degree sexual abuse is brought when the victim is either less than 11 years old, or the victim is less than 13 years old and the person accused of the crime is 21 or older.

Beckwith was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released under supervision. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

