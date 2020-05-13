Police: Queensbury man had crack in vehicle

WILTON — A Queensbury man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine.
State Police said Christopher Lloyd, 40, was stopped for a series of traffic infractions on the Northway in Wilton just after noon.
A trooper found about 2.5 grams of crack and a glass smoking device containing cocaine residue.
Lloyd was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was issued an appearance ticket and due back in Wilton Town Court on July 7.
