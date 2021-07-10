 Skip to main content
date 2021-07-10

Police: Queensbury man fell asleep behind wheel, charged with DWI
Police: Queensbury man fell asleep behind wheel, charged with DWI

LAKE LUZERNE — A Queensbury man who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Saturday has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle parked in front of a residence along Lynch Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. The caller stated the vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway and the driver was asleep.

Once on scene, police discovered Jeremy E. Perkins, 44, was intoxicated behind the wheel, according to a news release.

Perkins refused a chemical test and was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor. He was also issued a traffic ticket for parking on a highway.

He was held in Warren County Lockup pending arraignment.

