Police: Queensbury man facing multiple charges for domestic incident

MOREAU — A Queensbury man is facing multiple charges relating to a domestic incident where he allegedly struck a victim at a local store in front of customers, according to state police.

Frank F. Doner, 31, was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the victim’s workplace last month and began yelling obscenities at the person in front of customers, police said.

He then cornered the victim, refusing to let the person leave, and took their phone when they tried to call police for help. Doner was also accused of striking the victim, according to police.

Doner was turned over to state police by his parole officer after he was taken into custody during a home visit.

He was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony. He also faces multiple misdemeanors and violations, including: criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Doner was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and was remanded to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in Moreau Town Court on June 9 at 9 a.m.