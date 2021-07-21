Police: Queensbury man facing drug charge

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing a felony drug charge after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
Robert W. Allen, 52, was arrested Tuesday after state police discovered he was in position of 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to a news release.
He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
In 2018, Allen was sentenced up to three years in state prison for violating an order of protection.
He was taken to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.
