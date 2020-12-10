 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury man drove drunk with child in vehicle
Police: Queensbury man drove drunk with child in vehicle

HUDSON FALLS — A Queensbury man was arrested this morning after state police said he drove drunk with a child inside the vehicle.

Police stopped Adam J. Bannister, 30, in the village of Hudson Falls. The trooper detected the odor of an alcohol beverage when interviewing Bannister. He failed field sobriety tests, according to a news release.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was a minor.

Bannister was transported to the Granville state police station, where provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Bannister was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law. He is due in Kingsbury Town Court on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

