Police: Queensbury man cut victim with knife
Dylan J. Johnson

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested Saturday for allegedly using a knife to assault another man.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man that had suffered cuts because of a fight with another man had 42 Hiland Springs Way. Patrol officers arrived on scene and found the victim with cuts to his face and leg, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Dylan J. Johnson, lives at that address. He fled the scene before police arrived but was located a short time later.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was treated and released.

Johnson was charged with felony counts of first-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After arraignment, Johnson was transported to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, which was set at $25,000 cash or $75,000 bond.

He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on June 8 at 9 a.m.

