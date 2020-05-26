Police: Queensbury man cut victim with knife

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested Saturday for allegedly using a knife to assault another man.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man that had suffered cuts because of a fight with another man had 42 Hiland Springs Way. Patrol officers arrived on scene and found the victim with cuts to his face and leg, according to a news release on Tuesday.
The suspect, 25-year-old Dylan J. Johnson, lives at that address. He fled the scene before police arrived but was located a short time later.
The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where he was treated and released.
Johnson was charged with felony counts of first-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
After arraignment, Johnson was transported to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, which was set at $25,000 cash or $75,000 bond.
He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on June 8 at 9 a.m.
