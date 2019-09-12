LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man who drove off the Northway and struck guide wires early Thursday morning was charged with DWI following a police investigation.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office they received a civilian report of a single vehicle crash at about 12:30 a.m. between exits 21 and 22 southbound on the Northway.
The operator Connor M. McNulty, 23, submitted to a chemical test of his blood showing a BAC of .23, which is above the 0.08 threshold for DWI.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
McNultty was later charged and released to appear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.
Police said he was not injured in the crash.
The arrest was made by Sheriff’s Patrol Officer S.T. Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.