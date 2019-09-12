{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man who drove off the Northway and struck guide wires early Thursday morning was charged with DWI following a police investigation.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office they received a civilian report of a single vehicle crash at about 12:30 a.m. between exits 21 and 22 southbound on the Northway.

The operator Connor M. McNulty, 23, submitted to a chemical test of his blood showing a BAC of .23, which is above the 0.08 threshold for DWI.

McNultty was later charged and released to appear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

Police said he was not injured in the crash.

The arrest was made by Sheriff’s Patrol Officer S.T. Smith.

