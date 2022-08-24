 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Queensbury man arrested for living in an abandoned residence

FORT ANN — A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly illegally living in a vacant home on Saturday.

At 8:36 p.m., state police were called to an unoccupied home on in the town of Fort Ann for reports of trespassing. Upon arrival, police discovered that Steven Miller, 46, forced entry into a vacant home and lived there for five days without the owner's permission, according to a news release.

Police said Miller possessed multiple controlled substances, hypodermic needles and a glass pipe. 

Miller was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as four misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia. 

He was taken to Washington County Jail to await arrangement.

