Police: Queensbury man arrested following fight at residence

MOREAU — A Queensbury man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a homeowner of a residence that he showed up to uninvited, State Police said.

State Police were called to a Moreau residence at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a fight in progress.

State Police determined Geoffrey Pickering, 30, of Queensbury, entered the residence uninvited and demanded to see one of the residents. Pickering assaulted the homeowner when he was told to leave, and then fled the residence.

Pickering was located and taken into custody a short time later on Route 9 in South Glens Falls.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Pickering was arraigned by video and sent to the Saratoga County Jail without bail. He’s due back in Moreau Town Court on June 17.