Police: Queensbury couple busted for marijuana crop

QUEENSBURY — A local couple was arrested on Sunday and charged with growing 18 marijuana plants on their property.

Stephen M. Metivier, 52, and Ivette Metivier, 45, were arrested after State Police searched their property at 125 Northwest Road.

Officers reported finding the marijuana, along with a quantity of psychedelic mushrooms, concentrated cannabis, numerous amphetamine pills and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Police had obtained a search warrant for the property after an investigation into a suspected marijuana-growing operation at the home.

They were both charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana over 8 ounces.

They also face misdemeanor charges of unlawfully growing cannabis, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Metiviers were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in Town Court on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.