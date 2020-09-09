 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Queens woman had 75 pounds of pot in vehicle
0 comments

Police: Queens woman had 75 pounds of pot in vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police: Queens woman had 75 pounds of pot in vehicle

Seen here is marijuana seized from a vehicle stopped on the Northway on Tuesday. Manci Liang, 22, of Queens, is facing a felony marijuana possession charge for allegedly having 75 pounds of pot in her vehicle.

 Courtesy photo

MOREAU — A Queens woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having 75 pounds of pot in her vehicle.

State police stopped 22-year-old Manci Liang on the Northway in Moreau after she committed numerous vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing Liang, the trooper smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, police discovered multiple bags of marijuana, according to a news release.

Liang was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Sept. 16.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News