Police: Queens woman had 75 pounds of pot in vehicle

MOREAU — A Queens woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having 75 pounds of pot in her vehicle.

State police stopped 22-year-old Manci Liang on the Northway in Moreau after she committed numerous vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing Liang, the trooper smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, police discovered multiple bags of marijuana, according to a news release.

Liang was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Sept. 16.