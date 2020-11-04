 Skip to main content
Police: Putnam man drove drunk and without a license
HAGUE — State police arrested a Putnam man on Tuesday for allegedly driving drunk and without a license.

James P. Harris, 47, was stopped on state Route 9N in the town of Hague at about 8:20 p.m. He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said.

Harris was transported to the Chestertown station, where he submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%.

Harris was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI.

He is due in Hague Town Court on Nov. 18.

