Police: Putnam man drove drunk and without a license

HAGUE — State police arrested a Putnam man on Tuesday for allegedly driving drunk and without a license.
James P. Harris, 47, was stopped on state Route 9N in the town of Hague at about 8:20 p.m. He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said.
Harris was transported to the Chestertown station, where he submitted a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%.
Harris was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI.
He is due in Hague Town Court on Nov. 18.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.