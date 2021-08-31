Police: Poughkeepsie woman drove drunk, fled accident scene

LAKE GEORGE — A Poughkeepsie woman has been charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing into another vehicle in a parking lot and then fleeing the scene.

Jodi L. Mroz, 38, was arrested Friday after the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of Fire and Ice on Canada Street.

Once on scene, police determined the vehicle involved had fled the scene, but they located the vehicle a short time later along Route 9 in the town of Lake George.

Mroz admitted she had consumed alcohol, and police determined she was intoxicated. She was taken into custody and refused a chemical breath test, police said.

She was charge with driving while intoxicated and issued a traffic ticket for leaving the scene of an accident.

Mroz was released, pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.