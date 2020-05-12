Police: Pottersville man threatened to kill officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — A Pottersville man was arrested May 6 for allegedly making threats to kill police officers.

Frederick E. Knapp, 51, was charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat.

Knapp is accused of sending emails to a law firm in which he makes multiple threats to kill police officers, according to State Police.

He was taken into custody at his residence. Knapp was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Chester Town Court on June 9 at 10 a.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

