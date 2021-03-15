Police: Plattsburgh woman had 2.8 grams of crack after Northway stop

MOREAU — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested on Thursday after police said they found crack cocaine in her car after a traffic stop.
Jeanette M. Taylor, 47, was stopped on the Northway in Moreau at about 3 p.m. for a traffic infraction. While speaking with Taylor, the trooper observed signs of drug use and searched the car.
Taylor had about 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, numerous wax envelopes and a hypodermic needle containing heroin residue, police said.
Taylor was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on April 28 at 9 a.m.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
