WILTON — A Petsmart employee is accused of stealing about $45,000 during a one month period at the store's Wilton location, State Police said.

According to a State Police news release, troopers based in Wilton arrested Tristan M. Mayheux of Halfmoon on Friday at his residence and charged him with third degree grand larceny and first degree falsifying business records, both felonies.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Wilton received a complaint from a Petsmart corporate investigator for a series of larcenies. During the investigation, it was found Mayheux allegedly stole about $45,000 from early June to the end of July, according to a news release.

Police said he allegedly stole money from deposit bags and took money from change orders. He also allegedly falsified multiple business records to conceal the larcenies.

Mayheux was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on pre-trial services. He is due back in court at 2 p.m. Aug. 13.

