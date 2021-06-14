 Skip to main content
Police: Pennsylvania woman drove drunk in Lake George with two children in vehicle
LAKE GEORGE — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on Sunday night in Lake George after police said she drove drunk with two children in the vehicle.

State police stopped 39-year-old Amber L. Masters, of Dunmore, for a traffic infraction just after 9:30 p.m. on Ottawa Street. While speaking with Masters, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath, police said.

Masters failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Police said she refused to provide a breath sample at the Queensbury state police station.

Masters was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanor DWI. She was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

The children, ages 8 and 13, were turned over to the care of a third party.

