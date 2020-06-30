Police: Pennsylvania man showed fake Florida driver's license
Police: Pennsylvania man showed fake Florida driver's license

QUEENSBURY — State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man last week for allegedly giving a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop.

Nathaniel Johnson, 38, of Easton, was stopped for a traffic violation on the northbound lane of the Northway in Queensbury at about 8:50 p.m. on June 22. While being interviewed by the trooper, State Police said Johnson presented a fake Florida license because his actual driver’s license was suspended.

Johnson was charged with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanors of criminal impersonation and aggravated unlicensed operation.

