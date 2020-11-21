Police: Pair stopped on Northway had 150 pounds of pot

LAKE GEORGE — Two Malone men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing about 150 pounds of marijuana.

State police stopped Damian J. Rivera, 25, at about 11:45 a.m. on the Northway in the town of Lake George. Upon interviewing Rivera, the trooper observed signs of drug use, police said.

A search of the vehicle found three black duffle bags containing marijuana.

Rivera and his passenger, 21-year-old Mark C. Holmes Jr., were charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

They were transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

