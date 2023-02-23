MOREAU — Two people were arrested after police said they had multiple drugs in their vehicle after stealing gas from Stewart's on Monday.

At 4:39 p.m. on Monday, New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Saratoga Road in Moreau after troopers witnessed a fuel theft from the store on Route 9 in Moreau. Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Greenfield, was identified as the driver, and Alexa M. Scott, 29, of Fort Ann, as the passenger.

Brewer was taken into custody on a larceny charge in connection with the gas theft and also had an outstanding warrant. Scott was also arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Glens Falls City Court.

Police said they located multiple controlled substances, including cocaine and a glass smoking device containing drug residue in the vehicle.

Brewer was charged with felony charges of fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Scott was charged with felony charges of fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on their own recognizance. Brewer was then turned over to the Saratoga Springs Police Department for the outstanding warrant.

Scott was taken to Queensbury state police station, where she was processed for her outstanding warrant and turned over to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.