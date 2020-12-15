Police: Pair stole flooring from Home Depot

QUEENSBURY — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they stole flooring from Home Depot and had drugs in their possession.

State police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the store in Queensbury at about 3:50 p.m. on Friday. The driver was seen putting on a license plate to their sport utility vehicle, which previously had no plates on it. The SUV then left the parking area, according to police.

Troopers found the vehicle a short time later and found it to be occupied by 30-year-old William F. Buczkowski, of Johnstown, and Miguel Marrero, 39, of Amsterdam. Police observed several bundles of laminate flooring in the back of the vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance video, police learned that the pair had stolen the flooring from Home Depot. Troopers searched their vehicle and found about 10 glassine envelopes containing heroin, a plastic bag containing cocaine and several used hypodermic instruments, police said.

Buczkowski and Marrero were each charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument.

They were arraigned, released and are scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

