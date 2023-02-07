KINGSBURY — State police have arrested two people for allegedly residing in a Kingsbury home without the owner’s permission for over a year and a half.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers were investigating an unrelated matter when they discovered William G. Cassell, 42, of Hudson Falls, and 40-year-old Kinsgbury resident Vanessa L. Graham, in a Kingsbury home. The pair had been staying in the home without the knowledge of the owner since July 2021, police said. Cassell and Graham are also accused of causing extensive damage to the house.

Both were charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. They were arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent back to Washington County Jail, where they are being held on unrelated charges.

Cassell was arrested last month on a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. Graham was charged on Feb. 2 with misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence. She is accused of assaulting another woman in the presence of a child.