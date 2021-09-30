Police: Pair possessed crack, meth

WILTON — Two people are facing felony charges after police said they possessed crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Police said Deborah M. Willson, 44, of Schuylerville, and 32-year-old Gansevoort resident Jacob A. Boldt had quantities of the drugs that were packaged for sale and distribution, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Willson was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in Saratoga County Court on an unrelated narcotics charge.

Willson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Boldt was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both Willson and Boldt were arraigned in Wilton Town Court. Wilton was sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. Boldt was released to pre-trail services.

Both are due back in Wilton Town Court on a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.