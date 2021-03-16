Police: Pair had 200 pounds of pot in car stopped on the Northway

MOREAU — Two men were arrested Monday because, police said, they were transporting about 200 pounds of marijuana on the Northway.
State police stopped a car just after 1 p.m. in Moreau for a series of traffic infractions. The trooper reported being able to smell the odor of marijuana when interviewing the driver. A search of the vehicle found multiple black bags containing marijuana, as well as about 1.6 grams of cocaine, according to a news release.
Police arrested the driver, an 18-year-old Massena man, and his passenger, Adam L. Saumier of Norfolk (St. Lawrence County).
State police have a policy of not releasing the names of suspects under the age of 19 who face either felony or misdemeanor charges, because they are eligible for youthful offender status — outside of a few exceptions.
Both men were arraigned in Town Court on felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were released and are due back at a later date.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.