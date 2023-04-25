MOREAU — Two people were arrested after police said they burglarized a home in Moreau on Monday.

At 5:43 p.m. on Monday, New York State Police responded to a home on Hilton Drive in the Town of Moreau for reports of a burglary in progress. While en route to the location, the officers were advised the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police said they located the vehicle on Route 9 in Gansevoort and conducted a felony traffic stop.

With the assistance of the South Glens Falls Police Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Justin P. Pardick, 40, of Wilton, and passenger, Deborah S. Moses, 58, of Moreau, were arrested. Moses was found to possess multiple controlled substances, according to police.

Police determined Pardick and Moses entered a Moreau residence without permission or authorization and had stolen multiple items until confronted by the property owner, at which time they fled.

While fleeing, Pardick allegedly recklessly operated the vehicle causing the homeowner to fall to the ground, police said.

Moses was charged with felony second-degree burglary, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Pardick was also charged with with felony second-degree burglary, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment.

They were both arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $200 cash, a $1,000 bond and $2,000 unsecured bond.