Police: Pair arrested in Moreau for drug possession

MOREAU — Two people were charged with felony drug possession on Sunday after a traffic stop in the town of Moreau.

At 2:43 a.m., state police stopped a Nissan truck traveling on Route 9 for a violation. According to police, both the driver Zachary Eveland, 22, of Wilton, and his passenger, 28-year-old Fort Edward resident Tammy Evans, were in possession of drugs packaged for sale. 

Evans and Eveland were both charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. They were given appearance tickets and due in Moreau Town Court in September.

