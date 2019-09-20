SARANAC LAKE — One person died, and state Route 3 was closed for four hours as a result of a two-vehicle collision between Saranac Lake and Bloomingdale shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
Essex County Coroner Walter Marvin III confirmed Friday evening that one person had died in what he said was a head-on collision. That person had not been identified yet, and the cause of death is pending. The individual was transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy is scheduled for a later date.
As of press time Friday evening, police and fire officials would not provide further details. A reporter was twice turned away at the roadblock at Trudeau Road and not allowed to approach the scene.
Route 3 was reopened shortly after 9 p.m. For four hours until then, drivers from Saranac Lake were diverted onto Trudeau Road.
The New York State Police is the lead agency on this case. Trooper Dan Kelly said he could not immediately confirm the number of vehicles involved in the collision or whether anyone had been hurt. The Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department later confirmed that two vehicles had been involved, and Marvin confirmed the fatality.
Several volunteer fire departments helped out at the scene, including those of Bloomingdale, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.
