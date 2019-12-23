Police: One dead in vehicle-pedestrian crash on Corinth Road

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle Monday evening on Corinth Road, police said.
Police have closed a portion of Corinth Road at Indiana Avenue headed eastbound. The incident was reported at about 5:11 p.m. Monday.
State Police are assisting at the scene as well according to a Post-Star reporter on scene.
Details about the crash are limited at this time and The Post-Star will update this story as it develops.