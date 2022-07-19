 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Ohio man drove while 3 times the legal limit for intoxication

QUEENSBURY — An Ohio man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he was driving with a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a driver in the area of Harbor Freight on Route 9 in Queensbury.

Police located the vehicle traveling north on the Northway. A subsequent investigation determined that 37-year-old Christopher R. Myers, of West Chester, was intoxicated.

He later submitted to a chemical test and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25%. Myers was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and issued traffic tickets for other violations.

He was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

Tags

