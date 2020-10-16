 Skip to main content
Police: Northville man took $3,000 and did not deliver services
PROVIDENCE — Police arrested a Northville man on Thursday for allegedly accepting money for services he never performed.

Anthony R. Fancher, 50, of 238 County Highway 143, is accused of receiving more than $3,000 on April 3 and not completing the work, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what type of services he was supposed to provide.

Fancher was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Providence Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Oct. 26.

