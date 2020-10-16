Police: Northville man took $3,000 and did not deliver services

PROVIDENCE — Police arrested a Northville man on Thursday for allegedly accepting money for services he never performed.
Support Local Journalism
Anthony R. Fancher, 50, of 238 County Highway 143, is accused of receiving more than $3,000 on April 3 and not completing the work, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what type of services he was supposed to provide.
Fancher was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Providence Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Oct. 26.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.