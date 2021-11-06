 Skip to main content
Police: Northumberland woman smoked pot with child

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving marijuana to a child. 

Amanda M. Christian, 40, is accused of consuming the drug with a person under the age of 18 at her residence, according to police.

Christian was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child. 

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Northumberland Town Court on Nov. 23.

