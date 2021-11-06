Police: Northumberland woman smoked pot with child

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving marijuana to a child.
Amanda M. Christian, 40, is accused of consuming the drug with a person under the age of 18 at her residence, according to police.
Christian was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with a child.
She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Northumberland Town Court on Nov. 23.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today