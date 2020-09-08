Police: Northumberland man made up story he had been robbed

WILTON — A Northumberland man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly claiming that he had been robbed and dragged from a vehicle.

Kyle E. Katon, 35, came to the state police Wilton barracks to report that he was in a vehicle with co-workers that were intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle on Ballard Road in Wilton.

Katon alleged he became involved in a verbal argument with the operator of the vehicle and the driver stopped. That person then allegedly dragged Katon from the vehicle with assistance from the front seat passenger and took several items from Katon including his wallet, according to a news release.

After an extensive investigation into the allegations, it was determined the incident was fabricated and did not occur.

Katon was arrested at his residence and transported to the state police in Wilton where he admitted to fabricating the story and providing a false written statement.

He was charged with misdemeanors of third-degree falsely reporting an incident and making a punishable false written statement.

Katon was issued appearance tickets and due back in the town Wilton and Northumberland Courts at a later date.