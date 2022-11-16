Police: Northumberland man drove golf cart while drunk

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man was arrested for allegedly driving a golf cart while intoxicated.

State police responded to the area of Brownville Road in Northumberland at about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a disorderly person. Upon arrival, troopers observed 51-year-old Clayton R. Mann Jr. operating a golf cart on the roadway, police said.

Mann was charged with DWI, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment. He was transported to the state police Wilton station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Mann was released to a sober party and is due in Northumberland Town Court on Nov. 22.