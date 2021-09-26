Police: Northumberland man drove drunk, struck motorcyclist

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk, striking a motorcyclist and then leaving the scene of the crash.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on state Route 32 in Northumberland at about 5:41 p.m.

Police said Michael R. Brownell, 51, was diving his 2008 Ford Crown Victoria when he lost control of his vehicle. He crossed the center line and struck a BMW motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Connecticut resident David R. Hadd, according to a news release.

Hadd was transported to ambulance to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Brownell did not stop to render aid to Hadd but left the area. Officers located Brownell later after he concealed his car in the woods not far from the crash.

Brownell was charged felony counts of second-degree assault and second-degree vehicular assault. He is also facing misdemeanor charges including three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and driving while intoxicated and violations for allegedly refusing to take a breath test and failure to stay in his lane.