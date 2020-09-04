 Skip to main content
Police: Northumberland man damaged home, attacked mother, held female against her will
NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man faces charges stemming from a domestic dispute at a residence on Route 32 North, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the residence at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and determined Tristan J. Anderson, 22, allegedly damaged property in excess of $1,500 and acted recklessly that put others in danger, police said.

Police said Anderson also "obstructed the breathing of his mother" and physically removed another female from the property and held her against her will at another residence. He also resisted arrest, according to a news release.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief and first degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, as well as the following misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing; reckless endangerment, second degree; unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court by Judge Suchocki and released on his own recognizance.

